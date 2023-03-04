Arunachal's Kargu Kardi Welfare Society (KKWS) on March 3, announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information regarding the mysterious death of former APPSC undersecretary Tumi Gangak, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances on February 24 near the Ganga Lake area, next to the Jote Pomaroad.

The KKWS held a press conference here on March 3 and announced the reward.

To look into Gangkak's death, a seven-member special investigation team (SIT) has been put together, led by DSP Kengo Dirchi.

In the APPSC question paper leak scam, which has rocked the state and the commission, Gangkak was reportedly the sole prime witness.

Bajap Jilen, the president of the KKWS, stated, "late Gangkak’s death was a planned murder" and that "the culprits should be given exemplary punishment."

Tojum Poyom, a member of the KKWS, stated that the KKWS had submitted a two-point memorandum to the state government, requesting that the SIT be led by Itanagar Capital Region SP Jimmy Chiram and requesting the disclosure of the call detail records (CDR) between Gangkak and Inspector Bomchu Krong on February 23, prior to Gangkak's death.

"The statements of all APPSC officers and the accused, recorded by the CBI and the SIC, in regard to the paper leak scam be made public," the KKWS also demanded.

According to the statement, "he was a simple person and never indulged in any luxurious things," the assertion that Gangkak committed suicide was refuted.



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