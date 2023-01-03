Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 3 dedicated 28 infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), worth Rs 724 crore to the nation, during an event organized at Siyom Bridge on Along-Yinkiong Road in Arunachal Pradesh.

The projects comprise 22 bridges, including Siyom bridge, three roads, and three other projects in seven border states/union territories of northern & northeastern regions.

Eight of these projects are in Ladakh; five in Arunachal Pradesh; four in Jammu & Kashmir; three each in Sikkim, Punjab & Uttarakhand, and two in Rajasthan. In addition, three telemedicine nodes - two in Ladakh & one in Mizoram – were inaugurated.

Singh in his address described the projects as a testament to the concerted efforts of the Government and the BRO towards the development of border areas in order to enhance the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces and ensure the socio-economic development of the far-flung regions.

He also asserted that it is the top priority of the Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to connect the border areas and ensure the development of its residents.

He further emphasized that the aim is to build a strong and self-reliant ‘New India’ to effectively deal with future challenges which may arise due to the constantly-evolving global scenario.

“The world is witnessing a number of conflicts today. India has always been against war. It is our policy. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew the world’s attention to that resolve when he said ‘this is not the era of war’. We do not believe in war, but if it is forced upon us, we will fight. We are ensuring that the Nation is protected from all threats. Our Armed Forces are ready and it is heartening to see that the BRO is walking shoulder-to-shoulder with them,” he added.

The Defence Minister further highlighted the crucial role played by the BRO in bolstering the country’s security through infrastructure development in border areas.

“Recently, our forces effectively countered the adversary in the Northern sector and dealt with the situation with bravery & promptness. This was made possible due to adequate infrastructural development in the region. This motivates us even more for the progress of far-flung areas,” he added.



The event at Along-Yinkiong Road witnessed the physical inauguration of the strategically-important Siyom Bridge, while the other projects were dedicated to the nation virtually.

The Siyom Bridge is a state-of-the-art 100-meter long, Class 70 Steel Arch Superstructure Siyom Bridge over Siyom River in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Siyom bridge at Boleng