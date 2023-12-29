Residents of East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh are demanding change as the 81km North Eastern Council (NEC) road continues to be in a deplorable state despite 212 crores expenditure.

The deteriorating condition of the road has caused distress among the citizens.

It is to be mentioned here that around Rs 212 crores has been spent for 81 km NEC road, however, the road still remains in deplorable condition.

'Soch badlo Bameng badlo'- a slogan emerging in the remotest constituency Bameng of East Kameng district of Arunachal which is sharing some stretch of its boundary with China ahead of the assembly as well as Lok Sabha elections.

The most controversial NEC 81 km road that leads to Bameng and Chayangtajo constituencies of East Kameng is still incomplete and in dilapidated condition for more than a decade despite funding of more than 200 crores as the roads are battered.

Despite shoddy work, contractors are yet to be penalised. The quality of roads in Arunachal has now become a political issue for upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections.



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As the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is still investigating this mega scam and in 2021 going out of the way to affirm his commitment, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that people of the constituency may refrain from voting in favour of the BJP candidate in 2024 elections if the road is not completed by then as he announced another 40 crores for completion from state exchequer.

Arunachal Pradesh Bamboo Resources & Development agency Chairman Tungri Effa now declared his MLA candidature from Changia village of the 8th Bameng assembly constituency to bring a change for one of the remotest constituencies of Arunachal headed by a former home minister for 15 years and present Mla since 2019.

Thousands of supporters from Congress and Bjp joined the Tungri Effa team with the theme Soch Badlo Bameng Badlo.

Former ministers Kipa Tatar, and Atum Welly and prominent leader Tage Lapung acknowledged the leadership of Tungri Effa for bringing change in Bameng.

Speaking to India Today NE Tungri Effa aspiring MLA candidate Bameng acknowledged that education helps in every aspect of life from farming to politics and suggested they accord top priority to education. He made an appeal to the student organizations and NGOs to spread awareness about other positive aspects of education which include personality and character development and others.

"Despite funding of additional 40 crores for this NEC road and 32 crores for Bameng road the formation cutting work also had not completed by now paving the way for CM appeal to avoid voting for BJP Candidate from Bameng if the road not get completed before elections. Mla himself became the contractor and no one was there to monitor the progress of the Road making the lives of citizens miserable by travelling in this dilapidated road for decades. I am here to contest to bring a change and will not go Backfoot anyhow, and will fight with or without BJP party ticket this time for the betterment of my people by bringing a change in the development scenario for Bameng".

Addressing the general public, government functionaries and students, he made an appeal for their cooperation and support for maintaining peace and bringing all-round development to the area and the district.

Bameng constituency is one of the 60 constituencies of East Kameng district situated 48km away from district headquarters Seppa.

The East Kameng district also shares an international border with Tibet of China in the north and a state border with Assam and district borders with West Kameng, Pakke Kessang and Kurung Kumey, which was bifurcated from Lower Subansiri district on 1 April 2000.

The Himalayas can be viewed from the hill stations of Bameng, Chayangtajo, and Pakke-Kessang.

Despite being under investigation by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) for alleged corruption, two major roads in East Kameng district – one from Seppa to Chayang Tajo and the other from Pakke to Bameng – may see the light of day sooner than later.

The protest started since the inception of the work in 2008, NEC has released Rs 172.52 Cr but no visible progress has been made in the 81 km Seppa-Chayang Tajo that connects several key administrative circles of East Kameng including Bameng, Sawa, Lada, Pipu, Gyapurang and Khenewa.

Since the inception of the work in 2008, NEC has released Rs 172.52 Cr but no visible progress has been made in the 81 km Seppa-Chayang Tajo that connects several key administrative circles of East Kameng including Bameng, Sawa, Lada, Pipu, Gyapurang and Khenewa.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on a visit to Chayang Tajo and Bameng assembly constituencies announced that the state government will take these two road projects on top priority and sanction the required funds for their completion within the next couple of years. It may be noted that once a government project is under investigation, fresh sanction of funds is almost impractical.

Khandu, who travelled to Bameng Chayang Tajo road initially 2021 first from Itanagar by road, expressed concern over the delay of about more than a decade in completion of the Seppa-Chayang Tajo road initially funded by NEC and released 40 crores additional from state exchequer for completing the road before April 2024 elections but the road still is in dilapidated condition and work progress is in snail speed.