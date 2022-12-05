Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on December 5 flagged off the Basar Running Ultra-Trail Experience 2022 (BRUTE 2.0) from the Gori Field at Basar in the state.

While addressing the participants, Mein lauded the initiative of Gumin Rego Kilaju (GRK) for their initiative and innovativeness towards the conservation of natural resources and maintenance of the ecosystem.



The Deputy CM also extended his best wishes to the participants in the Ultra-Trail Running event, adding, ''BRUTE has been initiated to promote the Likabali-Basar-Mechuka tourist circuit, to encourage healthy life by maintaining fitness and to fight against drug abuse''.



He said that with so much of tourism potential in the district and hospitable people, Basar will surely become a tourist hub once the highway along Likabali-Basar-Aaalo and Mechukah is completed.

He further said that BRUTE is becoming popular day by day and it will surely grow into a big event in days to come and assured support from the state government for the conduct of the next editions of BRUTE.

Chowna Mein also appealed to the participants from other states to carry good memories from the state and spread a positive message when they go back to their home place.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, Mama Natung, and MLAs - Gokar Basar and Nyamar Karbak also participated in Basar Running Ultra-Trail Experience 2022 in the 5 km category.

BRUTE 2.0 has four categories viz., 5 km, 10 km, 30 km, and 60 km, and over 100 runners from other states including a 60-year-old man from Assam also participating in BRUTE 2.0.

Later, Mein visited the plastic-free village, Gori Erku (Gori-II) Village after the flagging-off and after the inspection of the village, he declared the village a plastic-free village and also administered a pledge to say ‘NO’ to single-use plastic items.

''GRK in a most convincing and in commanding way with an affection has successfully motivated the local populace towards conservation of natural resources, cleanliness and inculcated civic sense for a plastic-free village,'' he said.

He further said that it is an example for others to be replicated and such good things should travel to other parts of the state and should be adopted by all.

Mein also visited Hi river to have a glimpse of freshwater fish conservation and also released fish seedlings into the river.

Also read: Arunachal: With the support of central government we have enough funds, says CM Pema Khandu