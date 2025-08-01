Arunachal deputy CM announces Rs 2 crore grant, Rs 5 crore corpus for differently-abled school

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday announced a substantial increase in annual financial assistance to the Donyi Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visually Impaired.

The grant-in-aid will be raised from ₹1.4 crore to ₹2 crore, while a ₹5 crore corpus fund will also be set up to ensure the school’s long-term sustainability.

The announcement was made during a workshop under the Let's Speak Arunachal initiative, themed "Empowering Youth Voices and Building Pathways," held at the school. Mein confirmed that both the increased grant and the corpus fund would be incorporated into the upcoming state budget.

Established in 1990 by former Chief Minister Gegong Apang, the institution has served as a pioneering centre offering free education, therapy, and vocational training to children with hearing, visual, and intellectual disabilities.



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Paying tribute to Apang’s vision, Mein said, “This institution has been a beacon of hope for many students marginalised due to their disabilities. Our government will continue to support it just as past governments have.”

He also directed his office to begin procurement of gift paper bags crafted by the students from recycled paper—an initiative to encourage their creativity, boost self-reliance, and promote sustainability.

At the workshop, Mein emphasised the importance of public speaking and communication in empowering youth, stating, “It is essential to equip our young minds with the skills they need to express themselves confidently and articulately.”

The Deputy CM also commended Let’s Speak Arunachal founder Porsum Ori and secretary Tana Jiri for taking the initiative across the state and building platforms to boost student confidence and communication skills.