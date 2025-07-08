Arunachal deputy CM graces 3rd annual felicitation programme by ATKSSU in Namsai

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, attended the 3rd Annual Felicitation Programme organised by the All Tai Khamti Singpho Students' Union (ATKSSU) at the Multi-Purpose Cultural Hall in Namsai.



The event honoured the achievements of young talents from the Tai Khamti and Singpho communities in academics, sports, culture, and social work.

The programme witnessed the felicitation of gold medallists, board exam toppers from State and CBSE boards, as well as achievers in film, fashion, and sporting arenas. Addressing the gathering, Mein expressed pride in the accomplishments of the youth and said their success brings recognition not just to their families but to the entire community.

“Your hard work and sincerity are paving the way for a brighter future. I urge all youth to remain focused and disciplined in their goals,” Mein said, reiterating the state government's commitment to transparent and merit-based recruitment through the APSSB.



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The Deputy Chief Minister also praised the leadership of ATKSSU President Branglin Injo and General Secretary Chau Suphita Manjeykhun for their proactive role in youth empowerment and community upliftment.

Prominent attendees included ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa, Superintendent of Police Sange Thinley, ADC Chongkham K. Tikhak, ZPM Chau Jenia Namchoom, and representatives from community organisations such as TKSC, SDS, and TKDS. The event drew a large turnout of youth, reflecting growing community participation in educational and cultural development.

The felicitation programme not only celebrated individual achievements but also reinforced a collective vision for a progressive and united society.