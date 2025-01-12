In a move to enhance connectivity and promote tourism, Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, officially inaugurated the Glaw Lake Road and a Steel Bridge at Sena Brai. The newly constructed bridge provides access to the Kamlang Tiger Reserve and the picturesque Glaw Lake, which is rapidly gaining popularity as an ideal trekking destination for adventure enthusiasts.



During his visit, Deputy CM Mein was informed that the Kamlang Tiger Reserve has been proposed for designation as a Ramsar site, a prestigious recognition for wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. Emphasizing the region’s ecological significance, Mein reiterated his commitment to preserving Arunachal Pradesh's unique biodiversity, acknowledging the vital role the reserve plays in protecting wildlife and ensuring the environmental sustainability for future generations.



The inauguration also saw the unveiling of the Tulow Resort at Parshuram Kund, a development aimed at further strengthening the state's tourism sector. The resort, located along the banks of the Lohit River, was developed by Mr. Basan Tayang. It combines the spiritual significance of the Parshuram Kund with a serene ambiance, providing visitors with a peaceful and comfortable stay.



Deputy CM Mein extended his congratulations to Mr. Basan Tayang and his team for their efforts in boosting local tourism, expressing his best wishes for the continued growth of Tulow Resort as an increasingly popular destination for tourists.





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