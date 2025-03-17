Arunachal Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today inaugurated a newly constructed School Auditorium and Football Stadium at Independent Golden Jubilee Govt Higher Secondary School (IGJGHS), Pasighat.

Developed under the IGJGHS School Heritage Redevelopment initiative by the Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd, these state-of-the-art facilities reinforce the government’s commitment to holistic student development.

The School Auditorium is set to become a hub for cultural programs, academic discussions, and community events, while the Football Stadium aims to provide students with enhanced sports training and recreational opportunities. These infrastructural advancements reflect the state government’s broader vision of fostering academic and athletic excellence across Arunachal Pradesh.

Following the inauguration, DCM Mein attended the Unying A:ran Spring Carnival at the Gi:di Notko Festival Ground as the Chief Guest. The vibrant festival showcased Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage, with key highlights such as the unveiling of the Na:nyi Me:té Portrait & Ritual Taku-Tabat and the mesmerizing Mega Yakjong and Tapu dances, symbolizing unity and pride.



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In his address, Mein applauded the festival’s theme, ‘No Hunting,’ emphasizing the Adi community’s shift from a traditional hunting festival to one advocating wildlife conservation. He urged society to take collective responsibility for preserving the environment, stating, "Protecting biodiversity is not just a duty but a responsibility we owe to future generations." He further emphasized the need to restore Arunachal’s rich fauna and flora to attract tourism and rejuvenate forest ecosystems.

Education Minister P.D. Sona also commended the Celebration Committee for promoting wildlife protection, urging people to not only stop hunting but also refrain from consuming wild meat. A special drama directed by Sangeet Natak Academy member Delong Padung was performed in the evening, reinforcing the message of wildlife conservation.

The festival was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, MLAs Tapi Darang, Oken Tayeng, Tojir Kadu, Oni Panyang, Ninong Ering, Talem Taboh, and Puinnyo Apum, along with State BJP President Kaling Moyong, Director of North East Zone Cultural Centre Prashanna Gogoi, and Padmashree awardee Sentila Tsukjem Yanger.