A devastating fire broke out in Charwa Colony, New Seppa, on the evening of March 16, 2025, leaving four houses either completely or partially damaged.

Swift action by the District Administration ensured that relief materials reached the affected families without delay.

Led by Tashi Thongdok, EAC-cum-Town Magistrate, and Kenli Riba, CO Seppa, along with personnel from the Seppa Fire Station, authorities worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control. The District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) coordinated relief efforts to provide essential assistance to those impacted.

In light of the incident, the District Administration has urged residents to exercise extreme caution while handling fire, particularly during the dry season, to prevent further tragedies.

In light of this incident, the District Administration urges all residents of East Kameng to exercise extreme caution while handling fire, particularly during the winter season, to prevent loss of life and property.



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To minimize the risk of fire-related accidents, residents are advised to follow these precautionary measures:

Electrical Safety: Regularly inspect electrical wiring, avoid overloading circuits, and use quality electrical appliances.

Safe Handling of Fire Sources: Keep open flames, candles, and gas stoves away from flammable materials, and always extinguish them before leaving the premises.

Proper Storage of Flammable Items: Store fuels, kerosene, and LPG cylinders safely, away from potential ignition sources.

Fire Safety Equipment: Equip homes with fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and sand buckets for emergency use.

Community Awareness & Preparedness: Educate residents on fire safety protocols and conduct regular fire drills in coordination with the fire department.

Maintain Clear Access Routes: Ensure that access roads and pathways remain clear for emergency responders to act swiftly in case of fire outbreaks.

The District Administration remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and urges everyone to remain vigilant by adopting necessary fire safety precautions. Immediate action and preparedness can help prevent such incidents in the future and safeguard lives and property.