Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on August 13 paid tribute to freedom fighters and observed 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' as part of the Amrit Sarowar Program at Chongkham-II of Namsai district in the state.

In line with the 77th Independence celebration of India, Mein attended the Amrit Sarowar Program at Chowkham-II and celebrated the Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign with the people of the 46th Chowkham Assembly constituency on August 13, 2023.

In a moving tribute to the bravehearts, who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation, Mein dedicated the Shilaphalakam at Chongkham-II, Namsai in their honor.

The event was also attended by DC Namsai C R Khampa, SP Namsai Sangey Thinley, EAC Chongkham Rani Pérme, and PRI leaders, among others.

In a solemn ceremony, the Deputy Chief Minister administered the 'Panch Pran' pledge, a profound commitment to uphold patriotism and serve the nation with sincerity and dedication.

Addressing the gathering, Mein emphasized the importance of collective efforts towards the nation's progress and development, adding, ''This sentiment was further echoed as attendees planted avenue saplings, signifying their commitment to nurturing both the land and the dreams of a new India''.

In alignment with Prime Minister Modi’s vision, the Deputy Chief Minister pledged to contribute wholeheartedly towards achieving the aspirations of a developed nation by 2047.

The event served as a powerful reminder of the unity and dedication that propel India forward on the path of growth and prosperity.

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