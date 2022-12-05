In a quick and swift action initiated by the district police of Rupa, Arunachal Pradesh, an abducted forest official was rescued within 4 hours with all the abductors arrested on December 5.

As per reports, District forest officer of Rupa, Bittem Darrang was allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons from his residence at around 1 pm on December 5.

The district police immediately swung into action and 4 teams were formed to search all possible routes of travel where DFO Bittem Darrang might have been taken by the kidnappers.

Information about a dark blue/black Kia vehicle with no number plates and photo of DFO Rupa was shared with all the check gates (Bhalukpong, Bana, Balemu).

At around 5 pm Superintendent of Police of Seppa, Rahul informed that the accused party has been detained at Bana checkgate and DFO Rupa was rescued from the vehicle.

A white innova with no number plate also was recovered from the alleged abductors. The accused have been identified as Michael Tajo (33), Joy Flago (29), Monuruddin Ali (33), Shamsul Ali (26), Sicilia Takam Tajo (35). All the accused are residents of Arunachal Pradesh.

Preliminary questioning has revealed that motive behind kidnapping was to extort a contract from the victim.

An investigation has been initiated to find additional links to the kidnapping case and people connected with the incident.

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