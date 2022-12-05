Two additional government officials have been detained by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the Arunachal Pradesh police in connection with their alleged involvement in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

Golly Ketan, a 32-year-old assistant engineer in the Public Works Department, and Goy Ketan, a 29-year-old assistant engineer in the Arunachal Pradesh Department of Urban Development & Housing, have been identified as the individuals who were taken into custody on December 5.

The two arrested person hail from the state's Jomlo Mongku village in Siang district. The total number of arrests has increased to 27 with these two arrests.

The SIC arrested one person late last week, identified as Gomo Sora, 51. His son also was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the paper leak incident.

It needs mention here that the AE (Civil) question paper leak case has been handed over to the CBI. The SIC is investigating all the other cases bases on several FIRs filed by the aggrieved aspirants.

The SIC is investigating cases since 2014 related to the paper leak case.

Dissatisfied with the investigation's progress and manner it was conducted, as many as 90 organizations, including parents, students, and activists took part in a rally called the Mass Referendum Rally to protest the APPSC paper leak scam, which has put the future of hundreds of candidates and aspirants in jeopardy.

Also read : Arunachal: 90 organisations hold massive rally against APPSC paper leakage scam