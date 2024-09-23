The proposed Gau Dhwaj Yatra (Cow Honour Movement), led by religious figure Jagadguru Shankaracharya, which was scheduled to take place in the Itanagar Capital Region on September 27, 2024, has been prohibited by the local authorities.

According to official sources, the organizers of the yatra did not obtain the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Police Department nor the required permission from the district administration. This has raised concerns regarding the event’s legality and the potential for disruptions within the region.

In response, a formal directive has been issued, prohibiting the yatra from proceeding within the jurisdiction of Itanagar. The Superintendent of Police in Itanagar and Naharlagun has been tasked with enforcing the order and ensuring that no unauthorized movement takes place.

Authorities have made it clear that any such activities conducted without proper authorization will not be tolerated, underscoring the importance of adhering to legal protocols for public gatherings.

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