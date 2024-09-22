Union Minister for Heavy Industries & Steel, HD Kumaraswamy expressed satisfaction with the progress of various central and state-sponsored schemes in Leparada district, Arunachal Pradesh, during a visit on Sunday.

Kumaraswamy, who chaired a review meeting in Basar, commended the performance of government departments, urging officials to maintain coordination and dedication for the district’s holistic development. “Arunachal has immense potential in agriculture and horticulture, and I will ensure the concerned ministries provide the necessary support to farmers,” he assured.

The minister also inspected the ICAR-KVK farm in Gori village, where scientists briefed him on ongoing research and the benefits being extended to local farmers in agriculture, poultry, and animal husbandry.

During interactions with local panchayat leaders, women, and village elders, Kumaraswamy reiterated the central government's commitment to the development of the North Eastern region.

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