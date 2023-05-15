The second district task force on the immunization of the Tawang district was held in the Conference Hall of the DC office in Tawang this morning.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo and was attended by DMO Dr Rinchin Neema, all the senior doctors, programme officers, HWOs and Medical officers from Army, GREF and SSB.

Besides an update on routine immunization, a review of Ayushmaan Bharat PMJAY, CMAAY and the recent visit of the director of health services and other senior officers from the state capital to Tawang and their overall observation of various health facilities were discussed.

In his address to the members, DC asked the health department in Tawang to share the health facility profile with the BRO army and other paramilitary forces deployed in the Tawang district for better coordination. He asked for the immediate filling of vacant posts of ASHAs in a few villages without further delay. Stressing a critical gap in population data of the district in actual headcount and census he called for serious attention to reviews from all concerned.

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He said that no eligible child should be left out without immunization.

Earlier DMO Tawang Dr.Rinchin Neema in his address said routine Immunisation is one of our core duties and we need to work more sincerely to increase our status with respect to immunisation data of the district.

DMO further declared that District's special vaccination campaign will be launched from 16th May 2023 onwards this campaign is besides a statewide immunisation campaign and during this district's special campaign all the health workers in different health facilities.

will go for another head count. This Special Routine immunisation campaign has been planned to keep in view the holy month which starts on the 20th of May this year. Because normally during this holy month, villagers are at home and don't go to farms, he added.

He also shared information on the overall observation made by the Director Health Service govt of Arunachal Pradesh and other senior officers from the directorate who recently visited Tawang and different health facilities of the district.

Regarding AB-PMJAY and CMAAY Dr Namgey Dakpa, shared information on its eligibility criteria and benefits so far availed by people from Tawang in different hospitals within and outside the state.

Dr Urgen Lhamu, district tuberculosis control officer, spoke about the activities under the district Tuberculosis Control Society Tawang. She requested other doctors to send patients for any symptoms related to TB for its elimination from the district.

Dr Sangey Thinlay gave an update on the fourth wave of covid-19 and informed that covid has been declared as influenza-like symptoms by WHO. But following of covid protocols like using a mask has decreased the case of normal influenza-like symptoms in the district he informed.

Vaccination unit in-charge Hemant Pegu through power point presentation shared information regarding health facilities in the district, Immunization status and the target given by the government for immunisation.