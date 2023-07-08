Slamming BJP over UCC, All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Kipa Kaha, on July 8, said that this divide-and-rule policy of the saffron party will never succeed.

He was speaking during a protest rally carried by APYC along with Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan to the Tennis court of Indira Gandhi Park of the capital Itanagar.

This protest was held as a part of a nationwide protest in the wake of the Gujarat High Court's refusal to give a stay order to Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case.

Kaha termed the Uniform Civil Code as draconian law adding, "UCC cannot be implemented in our country. The present government did not put the draft of this law in the public domain which is a matter of concern for us''.

He further said that there are several customary laws of tribals including Dalit, ST, and OBC which cannot be changed in a matter of time.

''Divide and rule policy of BJP will never succeed and this UCC will never come into existence as India is a country with a base of unity in diversity having thousands of communities with 300 plus languages. Imposing one law on every community is not possible and Congress opposes this law," he added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of office bearers of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee, Youth Congress, other members, MLAs, and senior Congress leaders participated in this protest rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) president Tarh Johny said that this defamation case on great personalities like Rahul Gandhi is a fake and every citizen of India knows that the present BJP government is trying to frame him.

"This will make him more popular among the masses and the revenge politics of the BJP government will be in the public domain now" Johny added

On the other hand, Kaha stated that Gandhi is a leader of youths, poor citizens, and the media as he fight for the media too which is the fourth pillar of democracy.

''We believe in Supreme Court and in this fake defamation case, no one has been convicted for decades. This is a plan of the BJP government to stop Rahul Gandhi from criticizing Gautam Adani and other issues in Parliament,'' he said.

Later, he appealed to all to support the Congress party claiming that the party will save democracy otherwise in the future there will be a rule of dictatorship and communism in India if this BJP government lasted long.

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