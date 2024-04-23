Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to the microblogging platform X today to extend congratulations to Dr. Chatoi Socia for achieving the prestigious All India Rank 1 (Scheduled Tribe category) in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024 examination.

In his tweet, CM Khandu praised Dr. Socia's remarkable dedication and hard work that led to this outstanding achievement, hailing it as an inspiration for aspiring youth across the nation. The Arunachal Pradesh CM wished Dr. Socia continued success in all her future endeavors.

The NEET MDS 2024 examination, which took place on March 18, 2024, witnessed thousands of aspiring dental professionals vying for top ranks across the country. Following rigorous evaluation, the results were officially announced on April 3, 2024 announcing the merit list along with the NEET MDS 2024 cutoff marks.

As per the released scorecards on April 15, 2024, Dr. Chatoi secured the highest rank among ST category candidates in the challenging examination.