A significant advancement in the aviation sector of Arunachal Pradesh was announced as the Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar received an all-weather license from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This pivotal development, as declared by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, paves the way for night landings at the airport, marking a giant leap towards ensuring seamless air connectivity for the northeastern state.

The Donyi Polo Airport, which is situated in Hollongi within the Papum Pare district and stands at an elevation of 328 feet above mean sea level, was inaugurated on November 19, 2022. The airport's name, Donyi Polo, meaning 'Sun' and 'Moon,' reflects the rich cultural heritage and the traditional reverence of the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Developed over an area exceeding 690 acres and constructed with an investment of over Rs 640 crore, the Donyi Polo Airport boasts a 2,300-meter runway suitable for all-weather operations. The terminal building is designed with modern architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, renewable energy, and resource recycling.



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This airport is the third in Arunachal Pradesh, joining Tezu and Pasighat Airports, which are already operational. With the granting of the all-weather license, Donyi Polo Airport is now poised to support flights beyond daytime hours, enhancing connectivity and potentially boosting trade, tourism, and economic growth in the region.

The introduction of this facility is part of a broader increase in aviation activities in the northeast, with several states including Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh witnessing inaugural flights in recent years. Since 2014, aircraft movement in the northeast has surged by 113 per cent, indicating a robust expansion of the aviation network in this part of India.

The all-weather license for Donyi Polo Airport signifies not just an infrastructural upgrade but also a commitment to bridging distances and integrating Arunachal Pradesh more closely with the rest of the country and the world.