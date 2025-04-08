In a major breakthrough under Operation Dawn 2.0, Itanagar Police apprehended a drug supplier inside the high-security Civil Secretariat, seizing 44.36 grams of suspected heroin in a swift and coordinated operation.

The dramatic arrest took place around 2:40 PM, following a tip-off from a vigilant Secretariat staff member who reported a suspected drug peddler confined in a bathroom on the 3rd floor of Block No. 3. Security personnel had intercepted the suspect, who allegedly entered the premises to sell narcotics.

Acting swiftly, a police team led by SDPO Shri Kengo Dirchi, including Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, SI Kenter Tacha, and the PS ready party, arrived at the scene under the supervision of SP Shri Rohit Rajbir Singh, IPS.

The accused was identified as Vicky Chetry (32), a resident of Zero Point, Itanagar, and a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in the Horticulture Department. His permanent address is Borgolai Milan Nagar, Tinsukia district (Assam).

In the presence of independent witnesses—including First Class Magistrate Oli Koyu, Dy. GA Bapir Megu, and SPA Punyo Obing—a personal search of the accused yielded:



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8 plastic vials and 1 tobacco container with suspected heroin

4 used syringes

Rs. 32,760/- in cash

Further search of the bathroom led to the recovery of:

18 more plastic vials hidden behind a window

3 scissors, likely used in drug handling

Total narcotics seized:

26 vials weighing 36.82 grams (with vials)

1 tobacco container with 7.54 grams

Combined total: 44.36 grams of heroin

All procedures were conducted strictly in accordance with the NDPS Act, 1985, and a case has been registered. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further links.

The Itanagar Police credited the alertness of Secretariat staff and the quick response of the police team for the success of the operation.

This incident sends a strong message that even secure government premises will not be spared in the fight against the drug menace.