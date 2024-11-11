To promote the cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein launched the locally crafted rice wine, ‘Adi Apong,’ in Pasighat on Sunday. This traditional wine, prepared by Siang Beverage Pvt. Ltd., comes in varieties such as ‘Pijin Apong,’ made from black rice known as ‘Amkel,’ and ‘Poro Apong,’ brewed from fermented rice mixed with paddy husk ashes. The launch event witnessed participation from Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang, Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, Superintendent of Police P. Lamba, and other prominent local officials.

Adi Apong, a traditional wine of the Adi community, holds the distinction of being a registered Geographical Indication (GI) product, thanks to support from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Recognized as an organic, nutrient-rich wine, Apong is deeply cherished across northeastern India for its rich flavors and low-cost production. During the launch, Mein praised the efforts of Oter Ering Tayeng, ZPM of Mebo Banggo-II and proprietor of Siang Beverage Pvt. Ltd., who has driven the commercialization of this heritage product. “Smt. Oter Ering Tayeng’s dedication to elevating the Adi community’s traditional craftsmanship is commendable. This refined product is a significant step in preserving and promoting our cultural legacy,” he stated.

Further, Mein announced plans to organize a Geographical Indication (GI) festival that would showcase Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous products, including Adi Apong, on a larger platform. “Our state’s diverse GI products deserve national recognition. Such initiatives will not only highlight our rich culture but also strengthen the local economy by supporting entrepreneurs,” he noted, urging the public to back the state’s unique indigenous offerings.

Oter Ering Tayeng shared that the commercial production of Apong by Siang Beverage Pvt. Ltd. would create new employment opportunities for local brewers and youth, as demand for the traditionally brewed wine grows. “Adi Apong has been a part of our community for centuries. Now, with market-ready production, we can introduce this organic and culturally significant drink to a broader audience while fostering local livelihoods,” she added.

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