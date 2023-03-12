An earthquake measuring 3.7 magnitude rocked the Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh on March 12, reports claimed.

As per reports, tremors were felt across the Northeastern state at around 12.12 pm.

The epicenter was recorded to be in Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh at latitude 28.56 North and longitude 95.91 East and at a depth of five kilometers from the surface.

So far no injuries or casualties have been reported.

On March 8, Guwahati and parts of its neighbouring areas too witnessed the same after a 4.1-magnitude low-density earthquake hit the city.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's epicenter was in Kamrup, and the tremors were felt in the wee hours of Wednesday morning at 3:59 a.m.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 08-03-2023, 03:59:08 IST, Lat:," NCS wrote in a tweet. 26.23 & Long: 91.44, Depth: Location: 10 km India's Kamrup, Assam.

Prior to this, Manipur was shaken by low-density earthquakes last month as a 4.1-magnitude earthquake initially struck Noney in the state in the wee hours of the morning.

The tremors were felt at around 2.46 am.

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