The Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Division of East Siang district today celebrated its successful implementation of Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) under the Har Ghar Jal initiative of the State Jal Jeevan Mission at the auditorium of the College of Horticulture & Forestry, Pasighat.

The celebration programme was attended by various stakeholders of the mission like PRI leaders from Zila Parishad Members, Gram Panchayat Chairpersons, Village Water Sanitation Committee and officials and staff from the PHE & WS Division of East Siang district.

East Siang District Dy. Commissioner-cum-Chairman, District Water Sanitation Management, Tayi Taggu. During the celebration, some dedicated and sincere field staff as well as well-performing VWSC were given recognition.



Also Read: Arunachal: Perpetrators involved in killing of former Congress MLA identified, claims state home minister

While thanking the VWSC and gram panchayat members for helping the department in the successful implementation of the FHTC under Jal Jeevan Mission, Er. Oling Taloh, Executive Engineer, PHE & WS Division, Pasighat emphasised on proper protection of catchment areas of water sources by maintaining the proper plantation and avoiding deforestation. Both DC Pasighat, Tayi Taggu and EE, PHE & WS, Oling Taloh showed happiness over East Siang District becoming one of the districts among top-7 in the successful implementation of 100% connection of water taps in each household out of 35 PHE & WS divisions in the state.

It is important to mention here that, Arunachal Pradesh became the first to 100% successfully implement Functional Household Tab Connection under Jal Jeevan Mission in the entire North Eastern State and is among the top 10 across India.