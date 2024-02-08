Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix announced that the police had identified the individuals responsible for the murder of a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

The case in question involves the killing of Yumsen Matey, an ex-MLA from the Khonsa West seat. Matey, who initially won the seat on a Congress ticket in 2009, later switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015.

The tragic incident took place on December 17, when Matey was shot dead during a visit to Raho village in Tirap district, near the Myanmar border.

It is suspected that militants active in the area were behind the attack. Following the shooting, a person approached Matey under the guise of wanting a private conversation.

Shortly after they walked away, a gunshot was heard, and Matey was found dead by his associates. The assailant is believed to have fled towards Myanmar after the incident.



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In response to this heinous crime, Chief Minister Pema Khandu directed the police to take swift action against the perpetrators. The investigation into Matey's murder was initially handled by the Arunachal Pradesh police but was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 22, 2023, as confirmed by the state government. This transfer was made to ensure a comprehensive probe into the circumstances surrounding Matey's death.

Matey had a notable political career, having served as a Congress MLA and holding the role of Parliamentary Secretary for the Departments of Women and Social Welfare, Social Justice, and Tribal Affairs. His intentions to contest in the upcoming 2024 assembly polls were cut short by this violent act.

The identification of the suspects marks a significant development in the case, reflecting the ongoing efforts of the Arunachal Pradesh government and law enforcement agencies to bring justice to the former legislator's untimely demise.