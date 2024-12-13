The Deputy Commissioner of East Siang District, Tayi Taggu, has issued a stringent order prohibiting the collection of money in the form of donations, lottery tickets, housie games, or gift coupons from government establishments within the district.

The order, dated December 5, 2024, comes in response to reports of unions, groups, and associations allegedly extracting money illegally from heads of government offices and departments in the district.

The administration highlighted that such practices not only violate the law but also foster an environment of extortion and fear among government officials and staff. Terming it a public nuisance, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that these activities disrupt the functioning of offices and create undue pressure on officials.



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Exercising powers under Section 152 of the BNSS (erstwhile Section 133 of the CrPC), Taggu explicitly banned all forms of unauthorized monetary collections from government establishments across East Siang District.

Strict action will be taken against violators under the provisions of Sections 257 and 308 of the BNSS.

The Deputy Commissioner has also directed administrative officers and police officials, including ADCs of Ruksin and Mebo, Circle Officers of Oyan-Sille, Yagrung, Bilat, and Kora, as well as OCs of Pasighat, Mebo, Ruksin, and Sille-Oyan police stations, to ensure the effective enforcement of the order throughout the district.

This decisive step aims to safeguard government officials from harassment and ensure a professional and fear-free working environment.