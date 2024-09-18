In a significant step toward enhancing the educational landscape of the state, Education Minister PD Sona inaugurated a state-of-the-art school building at Government Higher Secondary School (HSS) Mebo in the East Siang district on Tuesday. The new facility, located in the Mebo Sub-Division, replaces the old SPT building established in 1956. The event witnessed the presence of Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and several dignitaries, marking a milestone in the government's efforts to improve educational infrastructure.

The inauguration is part of Minister Sona's district tour following the Chintan Shivir cum consultative meeting aimed at revamping the state's educational sector. He highlighted the government's efforts to identify and address infrastructure gaps, emphasizing that quality school infrastructure plays a crucial role in creating a conducive learning environment for students. "Good school infrastructure creates a suitable academic ambiance for students," said Sona, urging the community to maintain the new assets. He also extended his appreciation to all those involved in the successful completion of the project.

During his address, Sona underlined the purpose of his district visits—to engage with educators and stakeholders, gather insights into district-specific challenges, and formulate a long-term roadmap for revitalizing the state's educational scenario. He emphasized that best practices in the education sector would be incorporated into this transformative process. The Minister also recognized Pasighat's pioneering role in advancing higher and professional education within the state.

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Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng lauded the government's proactive measures to upgrade educational infrastructure. He noted that initiatives such as infrastructure enhancement, rationalization of teachers, and school mergers would yield long-term benefits. Tayeng expressed his commitment to continued support for the Education Minister's efforts.

Prior to the inauguration, Sona chaired a coordination meeting at the IGJ Higher Secondary School in Pasighat to review the follow-up actions from the Chintan Shivir on the education sector. During the meeting, Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang advocated for the establishment of hostel facilities at IJGHSS to accommodate students from feeder schools within the district. He also called for the deployment of subject teachers and the enhancement of school infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by various stakeholders, including former MLAs Lombo Tayeng and Ralom Borang, Secretary of Education cum SPD Duly Kamduk, DC Tayi Taggu, SP Dr. Sachin Kr Singhal, senior officials of the education department, ZPC Olen Rome, GBs, and representatives of CBOs. Additionally, DDSE Odhuk Tabing submitted a two-point memorandum, proposing the establishment of 3-D schools for GUPs Romdum, GUPs Pasighat, and GUPs Ruksin, along with a survey report of the consultative meeting.

This initiative reflects the state government's commitment to prioritizing primary and elementary education, aiming to ensure quality education through infrastructural and policy interventions.