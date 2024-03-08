Eight female students were awarded gold medals at Arunodaya University's 4th convocation ceremony on International Women's Day.

The event saw over 300 graduate and post-graduate students receive their degrees.

Rajiv Gandhi University Vice Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha, attended as the chief guest and urged the students to use their knowledge to benefit society. He praised the students of Arunachal Pradesh for their talent and potential.

Prof R.P Sharma, the Director of NIT Jote, was the guest of honour and encouraged the students to work hard and avoid anti-social activities. Dr Father Jose Karmullifr, the Principal of Don Bosco College, attended as a special guest and felicitated the gold medalists.



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State liaison officer Dr AK Mishra was among the officials present. The convocation also included an oath-taking ceremony, where the students pledged to uphold the dignity and integrity of their profession.

The gold medalist women spoke to India Today NE, emphasizing the importance of education and wishing everyone a happy International Women's Day.

The event was a celebration of the hard work and dedication of the students, who will use their knowledge to make their community, state and country proud through their success stories.

The oath-taking ceremony by the Director was held along with the degree holders with a solemn pledge to uphold the dignity and integrity of the profession and education and honour of the nation.

Arunodaya University was established in 2014 by an act The Arunodaya University Arunachal Pradesh Act 2014, act no.13 under section 2(f) UGC Act 1956 with a mission of your future our mission.