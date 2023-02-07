With the notification of bye election to 1-Lungla ST assembly constituency, the electoral process to conduct the bye elections smoothly are on full swing.

The employees requisitioned were trained, flying squad team and static surveillance teams have been activated,Sector officers are visiting their respective jurisdiction for any last minute rectifications in polling stations.

The expenditure observer had a meeting with FST,SST and other nodal officers in connection with conduct of bye-election yesterday. While the police observer is having a meeting with officials today and general observer is supposed to reach Tawang tomorrow.

7th february 2023 is the last day for filing nomination of candidates to contest for the 1-Lungla ST Assembly Constituency bye elections and as per notifications of election commission of India the Returning Officer RD Thungon alongwith Asst Returning Officer Tsering Choden waited in the chamber of RO for nominations from 11am to 3pm, but no candidate from any political party or independent turned up for filing nominations.

So far BJP candidate Tsering Lhamu has filed her nomination twice. First time the candidate herself alongwith proposer filed her nomination on 2nd february 2023 in the chamber of RO, she filed her nomination second time through her proposer on 6th february 2023 in the chamber of Returning Officer for bye elections to 1-Lungla ST assembly constituency.