The indigenous employees of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), represented by the Rajiv Gandhi University Indigenous Employees Forum (RGUIEF) celebrated their Foundation Day in honour of the rich tapestry of indigenous culture.

This momentous occasion was organised at the university’s campus.

Former MP cum present MLA Pasighat Ninong Ering & Nabam Vivek public leaders attended the event.

The organizing committee, led by Dr David Gao as chairman and Pitam Jomoh, the organizing secretary, along with other dedicated members systematically organised the event,

The celebration witnessed the colorful Diversity Walk, featuring tribal employees representing various indigenous tribes from the state. The event showcased captivating cultural presentations and an array of local cuisines and delicacies, a feast for the senses.



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RGUIEF president, Prof Jumyir Basar in her speech stated that the forum’s origins trace back to 2007, with the late Prof Pura Tado and Prof Tomo Riba serving as the founding chairman and secretary respectively.

“The primary aim of celebrating the Foundation Day, while embracing indigenous heritage, is to unite the diverse community of the state, all of whom have played pivotal roles in the university’s growth since its inception.

Ninong Ering Mla Pasighat speaking to the media stated that Arunachal comprising of people with diverse ideas, cultural backgrounds, and habits needs unity and harmony among the university’s diverse populace is crucial for their collective progress and contributions, which ultimately benefit both the university and the state at large.

Guests distributed prizes to students who participated in various sports competitions, including football, volleyball, tug of war, and badminton for both men and women.

The celebration witnessed participation from all indigenous faculty members, officers, staff, research scholars, students, and senior alumni of the university.

Nabam Vivek, public leader cum BJP spokesperson speaking to media urged all to save their indigenous identity which is the motto of this forum.

Vivek further urged parents to speak local dialects among their kids and kin to save the indigenous mother tongue. "Along with the vision of global aspect one must not forget their indigenous identity" he added.