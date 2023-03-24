The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 23 conducted several raids in Papumpare district with regards to Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) cash-for-job and APPSC paper leak scam, said the investigation agency.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the ED said that it carried out the search operation, under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002.

“In Papum Pare district, in respect of the investigations relating to the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) cash-for-job scam and the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam,” it added.

It further claimed that during the search operation, it recovered incriminating documents and that Rs 1.41 crore (as balance available in the bank accounts and FDs) has been frozen.

As per reports, the ED also raided the house of Taket Jerang, the main accused in the APPSC AE paper leak scam who is the main accused in all the scams related to the APPSC since 2014.

Reportedly, the ED officials recovered some significant documents from his residence and are planning a follow-up action based on the documents.

It is worth mentioning that the Special Investigation Cell (SCI), which is investigating the APSSB cash-for-job scam, had charge-sheeted 19 persons in November 2020 for their alleged involvement in the case.

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