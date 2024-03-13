The Union Environment Ministry has recommended retrospective approval for the diversion of around 20 hectares of forest land for the Golden Pagoda, a renowned Burmese-style Buddhist temple constructed in 2010 in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The temple authorities had cleared a section of the Manabhum Reserve Forest for the construction of the Buddha temple, which started in 2008.



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The Golden Pagoda, also called Kongmu Kham, is a Burmese-style Buddhist temple built in 2010. It's located on a 20-hectare complex in Namsai District, Arunachal Pradesh, India, at a distance of 68 kilometres (42 miles) from the nearest railway station Tinsukia, Assam.

The Golden Pagoda is surrounded by a landscaped garden and houses a gilded statue of Buddha modeled on the kala Buddha of Nalanda archive.