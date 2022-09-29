As the ‘Boycott Indian Idol’ is trending over social media platforms after Rito Raba’s exit from the 13th season of Indian Idol, Arunachal fans took to change.org to submit two petitions demanding Riba's return to the program, expressing their outrage and sadness at the judge's decision not to include him in the next round.

The 13th season of Indian Idol, a renowned singing reality program, has started with judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani, and host Aditya Narayan welcoming new talent from throughout the nation.

However, supporters have already called for a boycott of the singing competition when Rito Raba of Arunachal Pradesh was unexpectedly eliminated.

As Rito Raba was left out of the top 15 competitors, enraged netizens took to Twitter, trending 'Boycott Indian Idol.'

Nowadays nothing is real , In the name of reality shows ( Indian Idol , Saregama and many many more ) there are just looting the audiences and just to gain more viewership ’TRP’ It’s really sad to know our brother RITO RIBA got eliminated in Top 14 #BoycottIndianIdol pic.twitter.com/NQb0LrJrbc — Mirlongki Rongphar (@MirlongkiRongp1) September 26, 2022

Many individuals were upset with the decision and questioned the show's and the judges' trustworthiness in finding new talent. They also asked that the show's creators get Rito Raba back on the show.