In a bid to enhance agricultural practices and promote sustainable farming, a Farmers’ Training Programme focusing on Scientific Cultivation and Processing of Millets took place today at Shernup Village in Kydphel Circle, Tawang. Facilitated by the District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Tawang, Toli Bam, the event drew enthusiastic participation from local farmers eager to optimize their crop yields.

The training, which was part of the Budget Announcement for the fiscal year 2023-24, aimed to familiarize farmers with modern techniques and practices in millet cultivation. Addressing the gathering, DAO Tawang, Toli Bam, shed light on the significance of expanding millet cultivation in the district, emphasizing its potential for sustainable agriculture and economic growth.

Offering insights into the intricacies of millet cultivation, Entomologist K.B. Kayastha, from Tawang, served as a key resource person during the program. Kayastha delved into the various packages of practices essential for scientific millet cultivation, stressing the adoption of High Yielding Varieties to bolster crop production. Additionally, he discussed post-harvest processing techniques and avenues for marketing millet-based products, encouraging farmers to explore value-added opportunities.

The event also featured contributions from Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) Tashi Panden of Kydphel, who shared valuable perspectives on optimizing agricultural practices at the local level. Following the presentations, farmers actively engaged in an interactive session, clearing their doubts and seeking further clarification on various aspects of millet cultivation and processing.

Encouragingly, the Department of Agriculture has planned similar programs, with the next one scheduled for tomorrow in Gyangkhar village.