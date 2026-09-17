Arunachal farmers’ youth group condemns CBI case against activist Bhanu Tatak

The Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum Youth Wing (SIFFYW) has condemned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against Arunachal Pradesh-based lawyer and environmental activist Bhanu Tatak, calling the action an “attempt at harassment”.

In a statement issued on September 16, the youth wing said Tatak, a prominent member and legal adviser of the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF), had played a key role in organising protests and raising concerns over proposed hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

“We, the members of the SIFFYW, strongly condemn the registration of the CBI case against Mrs Bhanu Tatak,” the statement said.

The organisation described the case as a “clear attempt at harassment”, saying Tatak had supported the forum’s legal efforts and helped sustain its campaign against projects it says threaten rivers and ancestral lands.

“As a true daughter of the Abor land, she has spoken fearlessly for our rights, identity and future,” the statement said, adding that instead of addressing the concerns raised by communities, the authorities had “chosen to criminalise her”.

The youth wing also questioned the timing of the case, alleging that it appeared to be aimed at creating division and weakening solidarity among SIFF members and the wider community.

“We refuse to fall for such tactics,” it said.

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The statement further said it was a matter of “deep shame” that Tatak, who it said had contributed to the forum’s work and the defence of ancestral land, had been singled out.

“Bhanu Tatak is not alone,” the organisation said, adding that villagers across Siang and Upper Siang districts stood with her. It demanded that the CBI case be stopped immediately.

The CBI registered a case against Tatak and unknown persons on August 20, alleging that she received foreign contributions in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). According to the FIR, Rs 20.94 lakh was allegedly credited to her State Bank of India account in Roing through foreign exchange transactions between 2022 and 2025.

The agency has alleged that the funds came from overseas organisations and individuals and were used to organise and sustain protests against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project and Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project. Tatak has denied any wrongdoing and said she is cooperating with the investigation.

The allegations in the FIR are yet to be established. The investigation is continuing.