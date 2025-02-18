The Banderdewa Police apprehended a female drug peddler and seized 34.72 grams of heroin during a raid at Niya Colony, Banderdewa, on February 17.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding illegal drug possession, a police team led by SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo, along with SI SK Singh, SI Koj Tada, ASI SK Jha, ASI Anil Rajbhar, H/Ct. Tade Bomdom, Ct. R. Tsering, and L/Ct. K Yamung, conducted a house search in the area. The operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Naharlagun, Shri Mihin Gambo, IPS.

During the raid, police recovered three pouches containing suspected heroin, cleverly concealed inside a soap case in the bedroom of the accused.



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The accused was identified as Saheeda Khatoon (40 years), wife of Shri Najir Hussain, originally from Solsoni, under Sadar Police Station in Nagaon district, Assam.

At the time of the arrest, she was residing in a rented house at Niya Colony, Banderdewa.

Following the seizure, the accused was immediately taken into custody, and a case has been registered under BDW/PS/Case No. 19/2025 U/S 21(b) of the NDPS Act. The police have intensified their investigation to track down any links to larger drug networks operating in the region.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to eliminating drug trafficking in the area, and more such operations are expected to follow as part of "Operation Dawn 2.0."