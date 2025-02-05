The much-awaited 10th edition of the Arunachal Film Festival (AFF) 2025 will take place from February 6 to 8 at TNZ Cinemas, Itanagar.

The three-day festival promises an exciting experience for film enthusiasts, featuring exclusive film screenings, thought-provoking panel discussions, and insightful workshops featuring industry experts.

Taking to his official X handle, Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared the information and invited people to participate in the event.



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He wrote on X, "Three days of cinematic brilliance and engaging conversation! Glad to share that the 10th edition of Arunachal Film Festival 2025, is being organised from February 6-8 at TNZ Cinemas, Itanagar...Come be part of fine story telling and creativity."

Th milestone edition will showcase a diverse lineup of films, celebrating storytelling from Arunachal Pradesh and beyond. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking conversations with industry experts, gaining insights into filmmaking, storytelling techniques, and emerging trends in cinema.