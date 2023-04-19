An FIR has been lodged against an Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) on April 18 for allegedly acquiring Scheduled Tribe (ST) Certificates from two different states to get job in Arunachal Pradesh.

The ADO identified as Tiprami Manlong has been accused of acquiring caste certificates from two different states even though she hails from Assam's Lakhimpur district.

ST certificate of ADO Manlong

Acting on the complaint filed, a case has been registered against the officer in Itanagar Police Station, Papum Pare district vide No. ITA PS Case no 82/23 u/s 465/468/471/420 IPC. An investigation has been initiated for the same.

Earlier, a show cause notice was issued to the ADO by the Deputy Commissioner of Namsai based on a complaint alleging that the officer acquired two different scheduled tribe (ST) certificates to get job.

ST certificate of ADO Manlong

The ADO in question Tiprami Manlong has been asked to reply to the show cause notice latest by April 21.

The notice mentioning the complainant’s concern read as, “A complaint has been received from Sri Jaidam Raimuk Cherom and 4 others alleging that you have obtained Scheduled Tribe Certificate No. 688825 @ 01/54904 dated 9/5/2016 issued by All Assam Tribal Sangha, Lakhimpur and Permanent Residence Certificate No. SSDG/ED/PRC/295743 dated 06/7/2016 issued by Office of the Deputy Commissioner Lakhimpur from the state of Assam for the purpose of securing ST quota for B.Sc Agriculture (2016-2020) and M.Sc in extension education (2020-2022) at Assam Agricultural University. Copy of the complaint No. Nil Dated 17/04/2023 is enclosed”.

Additionally, the notice mentions, “The complainant also alleged that you have obtained Scheduled Tribe Certificate No.ARSTC/2021/03099 dated 15/0/2021 and Permanent Residence Certificate No. ARPRC/2021?02627 Dated 01/10/2021 from the Office of Deputy Commissioner, Namsai for induction as Agriculture Development Officer (2020-2022) in APST category of Arunachal Pradesh and it is alleged that this act of yours has deprived the Scheduled Tribe candidates of both the states during under graduation/post graduation and while obtaining government job”.

It needs mention here, the ADO who hails from Narayanpur in Lakhimpur district of Assam, got a job under the APST category in Arunachal Pradesh.

ST certificate of ADO Manlong

Manlong earned her master's degree Science from Jorhat Agriculture college in Assam. At the time of her affirmation, she had presented a ST declaration which makes reference to her as a ST (Plain) of Assam. In addition, according to her permanent residence certificate (PRC), she resides in the Lakhimpur district's Shribhuyan village, which is part of the Narayanpur PS.

ST certificate of ADO Manlong

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