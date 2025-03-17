A high-level meeting was held today at the Conference Hall in Tawang to discuss strategies for sustainable tourism development in Lungla and Jemeithang, two picturesque regions of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, bordering Bhutan.

The meeting was chaired by Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu and Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, with the presence of Chairman of DoKAA Jambey Wangdi, ADCT Lungla Tashi Dhondup, and EAC Jemeithang Deewan Mara.



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The discussions focused on unlocking the tourism potential of the region, enhancing infrastructure, and promoting eco-friendly tourism to preserve the area's natural and cultural heritage. Various strategies, including homestay tourism, adventure activities, and improved connectivity, were explored.

MLA Tsering Lhamu expressed optimism about the developmental prospects of Lungla and Jemeithang as emerging tourist destinations, highlighting their unique landscapes, rich culture, and strategic location. The meeting marked a step toward making the region a sought-after travel destination in Arunachal Pradesh.