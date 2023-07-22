An unprecedented flash flood caused by a cloudburst damaged several houses, roads and other structures in Arunachal’s West Kameng district on July 21.

As per sources, no casualties have been reported yet although the quantum of damages is being assessed by the district administration. Meanwhile, some key routes and structures at Rama Camp, Sappar Camp and Dirang are being reported to have faced the maximum damages.

India TodayNE spoke to J.T. Obi the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dirang, under West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, said that at around 10.45 pm flash floods struck Sappar area due to a cloudburst near the Sela range last evening. “Massive damages have been caused due to the cloudburst near the Sela pass where an under construction tunnel and a the link road to new proposed Mini Secretariat has been completely washed away.

Heavy machineries like JCB, folklands and others have got damaged completely. The flash floods have also caused massive damages to crops, agricultural lands”, added the Additional Deputy Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the Dirang administration is doing an assessment of the situation. Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering distributed assistance to the affected families caught in the flash floods.

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