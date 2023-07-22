The mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation on July 22 surveyed the beneficiaries of PMAY Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and BLC block-level committee members of different wards to collect information about the changes in the lives of common citizens and grievances.

Few homes of BJP workers since time immemorial were found in deplorable condition as surveyed by the Municipal Corporation team.

Mayor assured to help these BJP party workers at block levels in any means to take up matters relating to the development of sectors within the capital complex.

Mayor Tame Phassang also specifically said that the party workers should work for the welfare of the people and then for individuals.

There should be an approach of disciplined work ideology avoiding any kind of corruption in state and central-sponsored schemes.



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BLP President Dekey Taji speaking to the media thanked the municipal corporation regarding the PMAY scheme through which he made his home.

“I acknowledge the visit of the Municipal Corporation Mayor to reach ground zero to check the real situation. Earlier I was unable to complete my home but now with the help of this scheme PMAY this dream of owning a home came true.

For twenty years I am a worker of the BJP party and now am President of BLC of IMC ward 8, polling station 27. I made Mayor aware of the deplorable condition near my house affected by landslides and urged him to provide relief through schemes to make protection walls and construct drains near my house” he added

Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation Tame Phassang speaking to the media informed about the ground survey of the PMAY scheme & gathering the status of schemes through BLC Presidents of the BJP party.

Bamang Punung, BLC President of ward no 8 of 21 polling of Capital Itanagar lauded the visit of the Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation who took stock of the situation at ground zero and witness the deplorable living conditions of the senior block committee workers.

Further Punung briefed Mayor about the grievances and stated that being in the ruling party he has been deprived of getting benefits from various schemes as no one hear them being poor and downtrodden in the society.

Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh bagged three awards for its excellence in taking ‘the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) to the target groups in “a wholesome ‘manner’.