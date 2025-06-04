The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh has turned dire as incessant monsoon rains continue to trigger landslides and flash floods across multiple districts, affecting over 3,000 people in 23 districts, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 12 lives have been lost so far due to rain-induced disasters—nine in landslides, one in flooding, one due to a wall collapse, and another in a weather-related tree fall incident reported earlier in May in Longding.

Fresh landslides were reported in Dibang Valley, Anjaw, and along the Likabali-Aalo highway, severely disrupting road connectivity. Major rivers across the state remain swollen, adding to the threat of further inundation.

In Changlang district, the worst-hit so far, at least six villages were flooded, displacing over 2,231 residents. Flash floods washed away part of the Makantong bridge, cutting off Miao from Bordumsa on the Trans-Arunachal Highway.

Significant damage was reported in Miao subdivision, including submerged tourist spots like Zupra and River Café and loss of livestock and horticultural assets. Infrastructure at the ITI in Balinong under Kharsang Circle, including hostels and staff quarters, also sustained heavy damage.



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In Lower Subansiri, destruction included 114 kutcha houses, 51 roads, 17 power lines, 23 water supply lines, and two schools. The Itanagar Capital Region and Pakke Kessang also reported major damage to roads and water pipelines.

Overall, 212 houses were damaged, 425 livestock deaths reported, and approximately 37 hectares of farmland and plantations destroyed.

Authorities have evacuated 2,249 people, with three relief camps sheltering 239 displaced residents. Relief efforts are underway with support from the NDRF, SDRF, state police, and local volunteers.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who chaired a high-level review meeting on Tuesday, assured citizens that the government is prioritizing their safety. “The well-being of our people remains our top priority as we confront the challenges of the monsoon together,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki has urged the government to implement early warning systems and real-time flood and landslide sensors, stressing the need for multi-channel alerts to reach even the remotest villages.

As the monsoon intensifies, authorities brace for more challenges in safeguarding lives and infrastructure across Arunachal Pradesh.