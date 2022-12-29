Flybig Airlines is going to start Itanagar to Guwahati flight service from January 15 2023 by deploying 70 seaters ATR 72-500 aircraft at Donyi Polo Airport of Itanagar.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu who took his first flight from Donyi polo airport on December 29 to Kolkata shared this information through his social media handle.

CM Khandu met Ratan Ambhore who is the head of ground operations at Flybig Airlines who assured the early introduction of the Guwahati-Itanagar flight.

Delighted to meet Shri Ratan Ambhore, head of ground operations, @flybigairlines, that is going to start Itanagar-Guwahati flight service from Jan 15, 2023 by deploying 70-seater ATR 72-500 aircraft, at #DonyiPolo airport.



My best wishes to the airlines. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/KinFUSVRia — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 29, 2022

FlyBig is a regional airline based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India. It is promoted by Gurugram-based Big Charter Private Limited. The airline began its operations in December 2020 and is focused on connecting tier-2 cities within India.

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Earlier in September Flybig Airlines Introduced Guwahati Tezu Imphal flights. The regional carrier is deploying ATR aircraft with single class configuration offering 70 seats, the statement said. As per the schedule, it will operate on the route six days a week except for Monday.

The route is part of the Centre's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, which is in line with the National Civil Aviation Policy to develop regional connectivity.

This Itanagar to Guwahati flight fare will be below 1500 Rs which will be much more than Sharing commercial vehicles and will be a better option apart from a train journey if anyone promptly wants to save time.

This service will be a boon for the tourism industry in Arunachal and will be a better alternative for the already burdened daily Itanagar Guwahati chopper service.