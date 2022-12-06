The former Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) claimed that misinformation of facts is doing around on social media against him with regard to the recent APPSC fiasco.

In a press release, the former APPSC chairman Nipo Nabam said, "I joined as a member of the APPSC on 16th Oct 2014 and the APPSCC (Mains) examination 2013-14 was held from September to 20."

Further, the APPSCC (Mains) was held prior to his joining APPSC, hence the allegation levelled at him is misleading and biased.

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With regards to the handling of keys of the Strong Room, the former chairman said that clear-cut instructions for the conduct of examination are being mentioned in the Manual for Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Notably, as per the SOP, the strong room should be locked by two separate locks. Keys of one lock are in the custody of the Controller of Examination (CoE), and the other keys with the official designated as Officer in charge 'Strong room' (Usually, the Deputy Controller of Examination).

Records of each official possessing the keys & entering and exiting the strong room are maintained in a Log Book by the Controller of Examination.

"The officer in charge of the strong room also maintains a register that records the entry & exit of all materials from the strong room. Further, the strong room is also under 24x7 CCTV surveillance," added the ex-chariman.

Speaking about his resignation, Nipo Nabam said that he has taken full responsibility for the acts of omission and commission by any officials of the APPSC during his tenure being the head of the institution and the resignation was submitted on moral responsibility paving way for free, fair and expeditious investigation.