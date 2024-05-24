Former Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) chairman Nabam Atum passed away after suffering from throat cancer on May 23 at his residence in Doimukh.

He was a renowned social worker and public leader, working as the president of Arunachal Vikas Parishad. Further, he led the movement of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh as President.

Nabam Atum was the founder and office bearer of the Janjati Faith & Cultural Protection Forum of North East India and was the recipient of the prestigious ONE India Award and many more state and national awards.

Born to Nabam Epo and Nabam Yeni in 1948 in Priapu village in Papum Pare district and dedicated his life from his school days to the protection and preservation of the age-old Donyi-Polo faith of the Nyishi people when the people were ignorant about how to protect the same from extinction, the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) wrote.

His last rituals will be performed on 25th May at his Doimukh residence, Arunachal.

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