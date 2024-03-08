The crisis continues to brew for the Congress party after Assam, as Nabam Tuki, the former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, has resigned from his position as the President of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

His resignation comes in the lead-up to the forthcoming elections.



Nabam Tuki is the senior most congress leader and is the lone left Mla out of 4 Congress Mla as three joined BJP recently. Nabam Tuki served as CM from Nov 2011 to February 2016 and he represented the Sagalee assembly constituency of Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh for three decades (6 terms).

Further details are awaited.



Also Read: Arunachal: Crisis deepens for Congress as 2 legislators join BJP during programme in state party office

Earlier on February 25, two Congress legislators of Arunachal Pradesh formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party during a formal joining programme held at the state party office.

Additionally, two leaders of the National People's Party (NPP) also joined BJP during the programme held today.

The BJP joining programme was held today, February 25 in the presence of Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu and Ashok Singh, in charge of Arunachal Pradesh for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The leaders who joined the BJP today are West Pasighat MLA Ninong Ering (Congress) and Borduria Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong (Congress). The two NPP leaders who joined BJP are Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi and Basar MLA Gokar Basar respectively.