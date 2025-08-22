Arunachal: Former West Siang DC Mamu Hage selected for prestigious US fellowship

IAS officer Mamu Hage, hailing from Ziro and former Deputy Commissioner of West Siang district, has been awarded a fellowship in the United States under the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program, a Fulbright exchange initiative funded by the US Department of State.

An officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, Hage left for the US on August 20 after taking study leave. She is the first direct-recruit Apatani IAS officer and only the second person from Arunachal Pradesh to be selected for the prestigious Humphrey Fellowship.

The Apatani Students’ Union of Lower Subansiri extended their best wishes to Hage, praising her achievement as a source of inspiration for aspiring civil servants from the state.



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