Longding Police arrested four drug peddlers with a huge quantity of suspected brown sugar on March 1.

As per police, during the search of one vehicle (Maruti S-Persso) bearing registration No. AR-18-3113, boarded by Lempo Ponglaham of Russa village in Kanubari, Awin Nokboham, of Luaksim village in Kanubari, Chingnyai Jokkam of Bonia Village, Posen Kongkang Lazu village of Tirap and Marpi Bam of Basar has been intercepted.

Upon the search operation, two packets of suspected brown sugar were recovered from their possession. Hence, the above-referred case has been registered and taken up for investigation.

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All the five named accused were arrested, interrogated and produced in the court of JMFC Longding.

Out of five arrested accused one alleged accused namely Marpi Bam has been released on PR bond after being found innocent of the offence.

The remaining others 04 (four) accused were remanded to Judicial Custody. 02 (two) packets of suspected brown sugar weighing 23.43 grams along with the involved vehicle (Maruti S-Presso) B/Regn No. AR-18-3113 were seized on being produced by the complainant and team in presence of Executive Magistrate Pongchau.

The seized drugs materials were forwarded to the Court for seen and a sample exhibit of drugs (suspected brown sugar) was collected in presence of JMFC Longding and was packed and sealed for further sending to CFSL for necessary examination.