The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) which is investigating the APPSC leak case, on December 7 apprehended four more persons in connection with the case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Tobom Gamoh (29), Ponpaul Ering (34), Ponpayej Ering (33), and Taneng Gamoh (55).

With the fresh four arrests, the total number of arrests has increased to 31.

''After detailed interrogation, technical and financial analysis of suspects, SIC (Vig) PS has further arrested 04 (four) more persons in the case on 06/12/2022, all of them are Govt. officials. As such. the total arrests in the case now stand at 31 (Thirty-one),'' an official statement from police said.

A few days back, the SIC had also arrested two additional government officials for their alleged involvement in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

Golly Ketan, a 32-year-old assistant engineer in the Public Works Department, and Goy Ketan, a 29-year-old assistant engineer in the Arunachal Pradesh Department of Urban Development & Housing, have been identified as the individuals who were taken into custody on December 5.

The two arrested person hail from the state's Jomlo Mongku village in the Siang district.

The SIC arrested one person late last week, identified as Gomo Sora, 51, and his son also was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the paper leak incident.

It needs mention here that the AE (Civil) question paper leak case has been handed over to the CBI and the SIC is investigating all the other cases based on several FIRs filed by the aggrieved aspirants.

The SIC is investigating cases since 2014 related to the paper leak case.

Dissatisfied with the investigation's progress and the manner it was conducted, as many as 90 organizations, including parents, students, and activists recently took part in a rally called the Mass Referendum Rally to protest the APPSC paper leak scam, which has put the future of hundreds of candidates and aspirants in jeopardy.

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