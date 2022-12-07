In a bid to make government schools better in Itanagar, Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, is on a tireless mission, to renovate these government schools with the meager funds allocated to him.

''What we are today is only because of our past deeds and achievements and whatever we are doing now will reflect in our future. As our future lies with our children it's our duty to take care of our younger generation,'' Potom said while speaking to the media.

According to DC, there is no shortage of funds for development but funds provided should be used judiciously as he reiterated earlier when he was serving as a Chief estate officer cum ADM.

He further said that the government alone is unable to provide everything and hence all should contribute accordingly to improve infrastructures in government schools for the betterment of the students.

As per DC, government organizations are run by certain laid rules and regulations and without violating them mere development works can be done for improving the education system by us all.

''In today's era Education, health & communication all are of utmost essential in improving human life. The alumni of various schools should come in front & start contributing to the development and smooth functioning of these government schools. Till now three schools got renovated with help of the teachers, students, and the administration,'' the DC added.

He also assured that from his side whatever necessary infrastructures and furniture required for government schools of capital will be provided as per the capacity.

Potom urged all the required support from the students, teachers, local leaders, parents, school management committee and others to be given to the administration for doing such renovation work as per the requirements of these schools.

As per DC the painting and roof repairing works of the Itanagar Higher secondary school Ganga Basti, Arunodaya Govt secondary school already got completed and now the administration will start the same in other dilapidated condition schools of the capital.

Speaking further, Potom also alleged that there is no work culture among officers, Junior engineers, Assistant engineers, and Executive engineers as they rarely visit their project site.

Potom admitted that for a few days his own government quarter didn't receive water from the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED).

''If water supply can be disrupted in my house then one can imagine how the common public is suffering for water,'' he added.

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