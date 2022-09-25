A five-month-Asiatic black bear and three of her peers have got their new home as they will be released in Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per the CRBC official, they have completed the acclimatization process in the national park under the supervision of experts over the past few months.

The Asiatic black bear named Siyang was rescued by local environmentalists when it was just one month old and was brought to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) here for treatment.

When the cub was found, he was in a dehydrated condition on the Siang river bed and was named after the river. Later, Siyang met three other rescued friends – two male cubs, Den and Itna, and another female Devi – and the four got along well quickly.

CBRC head Panjit Basumatary said that orphaned bears are made to go through the acclimatization process before they are released into the wild.

''These four will be released in the reserve in December or early January next year,'' he added.

The bears walks are monitored by animal keepers and biologists and the cubs also learned to forage and also gradually developed their wild instincts.

As per Millo Tasser, the deputy conservator of forest (wildlife), bear cubs take time to adjust to a new environment and overcome their proximity to humans, with some getting more attached to the caretakers than others.

"The ones that find it more difficult to adjust are sent to zoos for captive rearing," he added.

Basumatary said that poachers often kill Asiatic bears for their skin which eventually leaves their cubs orphaned, adding, ''Following this, their population has also declined over the years due to deforestation, habitat loss, and other abiotic factors''.