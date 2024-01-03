Itanagar City is grappling with a transportation crisis as three major petrol pumps shut down amid a nationwide strike by drivers protesting against the recent amendments in the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023.

The strike was sparked by discontent over increased jail terms in a 'hit-and-run' case.

Drivers, encompassing truckers, private bus operators, and even government bus drivers, have united in protest, arguing that the new provisions unfairly penalize them for accidents, often caused by factors beyond their control. They claim that the threat of violence from enraged crowds compels them to flee the scene, leading to unintended 'hit-and-run' scenarios.



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Expressing concerns over the impact on their livelihoods, drivers argue that the stringent measures will deter them and induce fear about job security. They particularly highlight instances of accidents occurring due to poor visibility during fog, stating that drivers shouldn't be imprisoned for circumstances beyond their control.

The repercussions of the strike have left the transport system in disarray, with passengers stranded at bus stations in various cities. Itanagar City, specifically, is grappling with fuel shortages as three key petrol pumps remain closed. Social media reports indicate that cab drivers have also joined the protest in some states, amplifying the nationwide impact of the strike.